Firstpost
Jan 11, 2024
Foreigners Among UN Contractors Captured by Al-Shabaab in Somalia | Vantage with Palki Sharma
A Helicopter carrying UN Contractors was seized by the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab. The helicopter had a malfunction and had to make an emergency landing in territory controlled by the terror group. Al-Shabaab killed at least 1 crew member and captured some others. Foreign nationals are among those being held hostage. The exact number and identities of the hostages hasn't been made clear by the UN. Palki Sharma reports.
---
Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.
The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.
By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.
Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tL59ENjC6XA
