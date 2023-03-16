BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World Timeline Events to 2100
jonastheprophet
jonastheprophet
72 followers
103 views • 03/16/2023

World Timeline Events to 2100Presentation: February 7, 2020

***

What does the future hold for humanity and our changing climate in the 21st century? Using projections from the IPCC Fifth Report and the climate science literature, we've put together a timelapse showing what may lie ahead. On the left hand side of the screen you'll see an "optimistic" view, where although we continue to emit carbon dioxide at significant levels, investments in clean energy and mitigation try to curb the damage. On the right hand side, you'll see a future where humanity emits as much as we please and very little mitigation takes place.

Keywords
eventsecocideglobal climate change2100civilization collapseworld timeline
