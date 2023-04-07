Tuesday Topic of the Week 7/4/2023: Canadian Wildfire Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My report on the wildfires in Canada a month ago was based on the information I had available to me at the time, focusing only on the Nova Scotia area. The situation there, and in the US as well, is more dire than I thought back then. Evacuation preparations must be made, if you do not have one already. Millions of acres have burned.