Shock Troops
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
119 views • 04/26/2023

Asymmetric Violence: This Is Not An Accident

* The media environment we’re in now is causing a really dangerous situation.

* The left always has their shock troops in the streets because they need to shut you up.

* They need people scared — all the time.

* They do this on purpose because they want you to know they can engage in asymmetric violence.

* Leftists have done this throughout human history.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 26 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2kk592-be-careful-in-the-coming-days-ep.-1999-04262023.html

