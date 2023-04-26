© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Asymmetric Violence: This Is Not An Accident
* The media environment we’re in now is causing a really dangerous situation.
* The left always has their shock troops in the streets because they need to shut you up.
* They need people scared — all the time.
* They do this on purpose because they want you to know they can engage in asymmetric violence.
* Leftists have done this throughout human history.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2kk592-be-careful-in-the-coming-days-ep.-1999-04262023.html