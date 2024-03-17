The Vanilla ISIS regime from Kiev is striking border areas of Belgorod with cluster munitions.

Here is what's known about this so far...

Cluster strikes in Belgorod region. Graivoron district under fire, people wounded

- The video shows cluster strikes on Oktyabrsky.

- As a result of the arrival of a shell in a private residential house in the village of Gora Polol a woman has a blind head wound. In Graivoron, one of the shells exploded near a private residential house, injuring a man with shrapnel wounds to the head and shoulder. Self-defense fighters removed the injured and handed them over to ambulance doctors.

- Preliminary information on the damage: In Grayvoron in 10 private houses windows were broken out, roofs, facades and fences were sliced. There is also destruction on the territory of 3 households and a school. A car was attacked by a kamikaze drone in the city. 4 houses and a car were damaged in Gorkovsky village. In the village of Kozinka, a private house burned down. In the village of Hora-Podol a drone damaged a car.

- Temporarily without light remain 13 settlements: Graivoron, Bezymeno, Gora-Podol, Zamośće, Dobroe, Dobroivanovka, Topoli, Kozinka, Lugovka, Novostrojevka-1, Novostrojevka-2, Glotovo, Zarechye-1.





