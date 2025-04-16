Robert Fico (Prime Minister of Slovakia) spits fire for seven minutes straight after an ignorant reporter asks him a dumb question.

I have been in politics for too long to let anyone tell me what I can or cannot do.

Slovak PM chooses Moscow over Ukraine for Victory Day celebrations





Robert Fico confirmed he will be in Moscow on May 9th.





He added that if there are any commemorative events in Ukraine that day, a representative delegation will be sent.

💬 "If events are held in Kiev or Lvov, the Foreign Minister or another official will go," Fico said at a press conference in Zagreb, where he is currently on a visit. "I can't be in two places, I’ll be in Moscow on May 9th."

Adding, about this:

Slovak PM Robert Fico Fires Back at Kaja Kallas: "Her Warning is Disrespectful, I Will Attend Moscow's Victory Day Celebrations"

This is what he posted on his social media:

"WARNING AND THREAT BY MS. KALLAS ARE DISRESPECTFUL AND I STRONGLY OBJECT TO THEM.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, is warning EU leaders against participating in the May celebrations of Victory Day in Moscow. She claims that such participation will not be taken lightly.

I will go to Moscow on May 9th. Is Ms. Kallas's warning a form of blackmail or a signal that I will be punished upon my return from Moscow? I don’t know. But I do know that the year is 2025, not 1939.

Ms. Kallas’s warning confirms that we need a discussion within the EU about the essence of democracy. About what happened in Romania and France in connection with presidential elections, about the 'Maidans' organized by the West in Georgia and Serbia, and how the abuse of criminal law against the opposition in Slovakia has been ignored.

Ms. Kallas, I would like to inform you that I am the legitimate Prime Minister of Slovakia – a sovereign country. No one can dictate to me where I can or cannot travel. I will go to Moscow to pay tribute to the thousands of Red Army soldiers who died liberating Slovakia, as well as to the millions of other victims of Nazi terror. Just as I have paid tribute to the victims of the Normandy landings, or those in the Pacific, or as I plan to honor the RAF pilots. And let me remind you that I am one of the few in the EU who consistently speaks about the need for peace in Ukraine and does not support the continuation of this senseless war.

Ms. Kallas’s words are disrespectful and I strongly object to them."

Adding:

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has repeated his earlier wish to travel to Russia next month, despite growing external pressure for him not to do so.

The European Union has threatened to block Serbia from joining the bloc if Vučić attends this year's 9th May Victory Day parade in Moscow.



