© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
US attacks Iranian Nuclear sites....
🇮🇷🇺🇸| According to a Pentagon reporter:
The news about 6 B2 news moving towards Guam was a deception to draw attention there, while at least 2 bombers were moving towards Iran from the eastern part of the US, namely from a place inside the US called Whiteman Base.
Update :
❗️🇮🇷🇺🇸| BREAKING: The US attacked Fordow & Natanz nuclear facilities of Iran.
Several GBU-57 were used against Fordow but did not cause significant, apparently the tunnels and entrances sustained damage.
Tomahawks were used against Natanz.
All sites were evacuated beforehand.
Source @Slavyangrad
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net