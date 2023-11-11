Big Pharma Isn't Just Attacking You With Needles - They're Buying Your Favorite Supplement Brands!

Sondra Pariser joins me in this episode as we look at how Big Pharma has taken over quite a bit of once great supplement and vitamin companies and are putting toxic chemicals in them, as well as fillers. In the process the customer is harmed physically and financially. We'll also share with you an all-American company that provides clinically tested supplements and vitamins that are natural and powerful. This is a very important topic if you are concerned about your health and are spending money at big box stores on supplements.

