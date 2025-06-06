💥🇺🇦🏁 Russian Lancet Drones Destroy Majority of NATO-Supplied M109 Howitzers

Russian ZALA Lancet loitering munitions have eliminated over half of the U.S.-made M109 self-propelled howitzers delivered to Ukrainian forces by NATO. Since the beginning of the Special Military Operation, Kiev has received more than 160 of these artillery systems.

According to confirmed data from open sources, at least 103 M109 units have been destroyed by Lancet-family drones, underscoring the system’s effectiveness against expensive NATO hardware.