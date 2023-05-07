BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TUCKER CARLSON NAILS BILL BARR AS THE TICKETMASTER OF THE 🤡🎫 UNSURRECTION CLOWN SHOW
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
525 views • 05/07/2023

This post is dedicated to Coach Dave and everyone whom accompanied him to Bill Barr's to err on the side of justice...but I'm guessing we forgot the $2 million vig; the (((other side))) had their shekels ready...but enough from me: Raising the Barr - Coach Dave & Group Go to Washington - 11/2/2020

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BkzfJjmxrl4/


Source: https://gab.com/niabarron27/posts/110324457737135136


Epstein WAS MURDERED

And whoever did it is no one to fvck with

https://www.freigeist-forum-tuebingen.de/2019/08/epstein-ist-tot.html


https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/jeffrey-epstein-excuses-8b6754f7


Bill Barr Calls Jan 6 Riot ‘A Clown Show’


Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building was “a clown show” and posed no threat to...

https://www.tampafp.com/bill-barr-calls-jan-6-riot-a-clown-show/


https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/jeffrey-epstein-excuses-8b6754f7


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/black-man-charged-murdering-two-white-strangers-oklahoma-because-race


Avatar


Pepe PureBlood TeQuila Silver™️


@DoItPepe

·

38s


New Reports show Epstein helped handle the monetary assets of none other than Mr. Vaxxine Depopulation himself.


Oh how their webs coalesce.

—> Epstein: CIA

—> Maxwell: Mossad

—> Government Actors WW: 3rd Tier (or below)

—> Masters / Puppets / Runners / Point Persons / Mules.


The largest criminal syndicate ever contrived in human history.


Cockroaches hate the [LIGHT]

#epstein #deepstate #CIA #cabal

#EndChildTrafficking #SaveOurChildren


👉 RealSGAnon (http://t.me/QNEWSPATRlOT)

https://gab.com/audreyrtina/posts/110324839035151734


On the occult meaning of the term COVID. A succinct incursion into pattern recognition. | Bogdan Herzog


Summary: Secret Societies always have two types of truths, one for the masses and one reserved for the initiates.Is COVID meant to be read in Hebrew? Does it mean possess...

https://history.house.gov/People/Detail/13128


Troyes Jews Burned at Stake (1288)

On the 20th of Iyar in 1288, thirteen Jews in Troyes, France, were burned at the stake by the Inquisition. They were accused, in a blood libel, of the supposed murder of a Christian child. The thirteen Jews were chosen from among the richer members of the community.

Jews were also killed in a blood libel in Neuchatel, Switzerland, on this date.

https://www.chabad.org/calendar/view/day.asp?tdate=5/11/2023


Flash Back | RFK Jr (Infamous Nose Touch)

https://rumble.com/v2mfg5s-flash-back-rfk-jr-infamous-nose-touch.html


WHY DO YOU TRUST THESE LIARS? ESPSTEIN IS A DRAGQUEEN - FEMALE - THE SODOMITES FROM OVERSEAS ARE ON

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5ofOa50aSQh/

liesmurdersuicidetucker carlsonbill barrattorney generalprovocationjeffrey epsteinsemanticspresident donald john trumplockdownbait and switchcovidhomosexual banking mafiamultu-pronged attackmulti-pronged offensiveunsurrection
