IS RFK JR Calling Out THE LEFT"S Corruption And Incompetence?

EPISODE 09 We look at the current political environment with RFK JR supporting Trump as the president. RFK JR doesn't hold back to expose that Kamala Harris is not qualified for the position of the President and was a DEI hire allegedly!
00:00 Introduction 01:18 Setting up speech from RFK
03:12 We are not a democracy!!!
04:29 They concealed the decline of Biden
05:12 No election but Harris is the nominee?
07:29 Harris elected based on nothing?
09:08 Weaponized the government agencies
12:32 RFK Jr's reasons for leaving the Democrats
13:01 Support for Trump
22:09 Wrap up