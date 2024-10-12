🚨🚨🚨 FEMA 🚨🚨 Disaster Aid or Disaster Equity?🚨 🚨Is Weather Hacking Actually Real?🚨🚨FEMA is running low on resources for those who need them the most. 🚨🚨🚨

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Disaster Aid or Disaster Equity? Is Weather Hacking Actually Real?


As hurricanes have pummeled the American Southeast this week, many have been left to pick up the pieces with too few resources. Somehow FEMA is running low on resources for those who need them the most.




Perhaps the issue is not that they don’t have the money, but rather that they don’t have the right priorities. On today’s show, we will be covering some shocking revelations about how the woke far-left agenda has even infiltrated our disaster relief programs.




Don’t miss our last topic, where Zach will be sharing his thoughts on the very controversial topic of “weather hacking”. Is it real? Tune in and find out.




**********




If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!




You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:


IGBY International Ministries


PO Box 797


Decatur, IL 62525




Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.

