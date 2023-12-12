Satan's Government and End Goal | Robert Garcia

Dr. Gene Kim, REAL Bible Believers
Robert Garcia
Dec 5, 2023
Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!
▶ RBB CONNECT: https://connect.realbiblebelievers.com/
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/REALBibleBelievers
▶ SERMON AUDIO: https://www.sermonaudio.com/source_detail.asp?sourceid=sjbbc
▶ DONATION: https://donate.stripe.com/cN202fbeG6Zwbx6dQQ
▶ AMAZON BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Dispensationalism-Genesis-Revelation-Christians-ebook/dp/B08VGDV6WB
▶ WEB & RESOURCES: https://realbiblebelievers.com/resources
▶ SOCIAL MEDIA
*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RBibleBelievers
*Instagram: http://instagram.com/real_bible_believer
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/RBiblebeliever
*TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@real_bible_believers
▶ PODCASTS
*APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/real-bible-believers-sermons/id1525267016
*SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7GONyStBFA7kPxfpHc0zaW
*LISTEN NOTES: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/real-bible-believers-sermons-real-bible-yWjZpN_S1gi/
*ANCHOR: https://anchor.fm/realbiblebelievers
*GOOGLE PODCASTS:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZTExNmE3NC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/
▶ Watch Our Latest YouTube Video: https://ltstyt.be/444
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-pw4mD_9ZA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.