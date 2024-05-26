BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World Religions, Galactic Trade, Ascension and the Faithful
High Hopes
High Hopes
11 months ago

Michael Salla


May 25, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – May 25, 2024


Topics

World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact, Disclosure Continues in Part 2

The state of galactic trade in our solar system that involves Jupiter's "Hub", and ET attitudes towards rival space alliances

Richard Doty, a former AFOSI agent, claims that he debriefed pilots/crew involved in the 1980 Cash Landrum UFO incident thereby giving credence to what the Landrum family claimed.

Summary of Col Karl Nell's presentation at the May 20-21 SALT conference in New York City.

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet's thoughts on a "Controlled Disclosure" plan.

Luis Elizondo's book, Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs will be published in Aug 2024.

Visit to the King's Chamber in the Great Pyramid of Giza and inside its famous sarcophogas.

Ancient Egypt, Extraterrestrial Visitors and Human Ascension: Interview with Sarah Breskman Cosme

Recent initiatives point to the Vatican preparing the faithful for disclosure of extraterrestrial life.

These stories and more in Exopolitics Today – The Week in Review


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XzpSCWQ-Mw

Keywords
ufogreat pyramidascensionvaticandisclosureetweek in reviewfaithfulexopoliticsmichael sallaluis elizondoworld religionsextraterrestrial contactsarah breskmancol karl nellgalactic tradejupiters hublandrumkings chambertim gallaudet
