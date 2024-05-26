World Religions, Galactic Trade, Ascension and the Faithful

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
May 25, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – May 25, 2024
Topics
World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact, Disclosure Continues in Part 2
The state of galactic trade in our solar system that involves Jupiter's "Hub", and ET attitudes towards rival space alliances
Richard Doty, a former AFOSI agent, claims that he debriefed pilots/crew involved in the 1980 Cash Landrum UFO incident thereby giving credence to what the Landrum family claimed.
Summary of Col Karl Nell's presentation at the May 20-21 SALT conference in New York City.
Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet's thoughts on a "Controlled Disclosure" plan.
Luis Elizondo's book, Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs will be published in Aug 2024.
Visit to the King's Chamber in the Great Pyramid of Giza and inside its famous sarcophogas.
Ancient Egypt, Extraterrestrial Visitors and Human Ascension: Interview with Sarah Breskman Cosme
Recent initiatives point to the Vatican preparing the faithful for disclosure of extraterrestrial life.
These stories and more in Exopolitics Today – The Week in Review
