World Religions, Galactic Trade, Ascension and the Faithful

Michael Salla





May 25, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – May 25, 2024





Topics

World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact, Disclosure Continues in Part 2

The state of galactic trade in our solar system that involves Jupiter's "Hub", and ET attitudes towards rival space alliances

Richard Doty, a former AFOSI agent, claims that he debriefed pilots/crew involved in the 1980 Cash Landrum UFO incident thereby giving credence to what the Landrum family claimed.

Summary of Col Karl Nell's presentation at the May 20-21 SALT conference in New York City.

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet's thoughts on a "Controlled Disclosure" plan.

Luis Elizondo's book, Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs will be published in Aug 2024.

Visit to the King's Chamber in the Great Pyramid of Giza and inside its famous sarcophogas.

Ancient Egypt, Extraterrestrial Visitors and Human Ascension: Interview with Sarah Breskman Cosme

Recent initiatives point to the Vatican preparing the faithful for disclosure of extraterrestrial life.

