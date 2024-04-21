A Vision About World War 3 Revisted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor John revisits a prophetic vision about the outbreak of World War III and four conditions that must be met before this horrible war breaks out. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 follows the same playbook that Adolf Hitler used in World War II. We can’t stop this future war but we can ask God to delay it.
March 27, 2022
Original Video A Vision About World War 3 found here:
https://www.brighteon.com/66105cdd-5ce3-4db6-997f-e8e57eb52b41
