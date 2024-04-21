A Vision About World War 3 Revisted

Pastor John revisits a prophetic vision about the outbreak of World War III and four conditions that must be met before this horrible war breaks out. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 follows the same playbook that Adolf Hitler used in World War II. We can’t stop this future war but we can ask God to delay it.

March 27, 2022

Original Video A Vision About World War 3 found here:

https://www.brighteon.com/66105cdd-5ce3-4db6-997f-e8e57eb52b41

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm