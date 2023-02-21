© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The recent TV series The Knockout actually implies that the CCP is directing public opinion before taking out Meng Jianzhu and Wang Qishan. The CCP is the real mafia in China. Nobody dare claim to be a mob boss in front of a CCP official.
2/19/2023 文贵直播: 最近播放的电视剧《狂飙》就是影射中共在整肃孟建柱和王岐山前所进行的舆论导向。中共就是中国真正的黑社会组织。在中共官员面前，没有人能敢自称是黑帮老大。
