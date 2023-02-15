BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW TRUTH REPORTS WITH JAMES ROGUSKI 15TH FEB 2023
105 views • 02/15/2023

 DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD)

      TUESDAY 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.

vaccinesgeoengineeringfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs
