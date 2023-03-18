Oh SH*T, Here We Go

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Redacted
15 Mar 2023
The US and UK are arming Australia in a run up to a war with China. Indonesia has reminded Australia that this violates their nuclear peace deal but do they care? Most likely not. But is China on a winning streak for peace? The Wall Street Journal reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky next week after a meeting with Russian President Putin. Could he do what no one else has been able to do and broker an actual peace deal?