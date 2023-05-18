Dr. Paul Cottrell: COVID Vaccines and CANCER (April 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Paul Cottrell gives his concerns regarding the COVID-19 gene therapy "vaccines" and their mechanism for causing turbo cancers. The perfect business model by Big Pharma to 1. Create cancer (and other diseases) with a "treatment" (a.k.a BIOWEAPON) and 2. Offer devastating mRNA "solutions" for these diseases (creating even more death and destruction) and therefore 3. Allowing them to make BILLIONS profitting from your death and suffering.
