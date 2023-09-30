Words Stronger Than Steel

-- The Beast and Antichrist.

-- Words incite fear in the antichrist.

-- The Church has self-censored: we have agreed to submit to the antichrist. We keep our one true weapon -- the Word of God -- sheathed because it offends the antichrist and the Beast that current rule the world.

-- Freedom begins between the ears -- we must stop fearing the antichrist more than Jesus Christ.

-- Genesis 3:15 to Revelation 3:9 -- same people same message.