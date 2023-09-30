© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Words Stronger Than Steel
09/30/2023
-- The Beast and Antichrist.
-- Words incite fear in the antichrist.
-- The Church has self-censored: we have agreed to submit to the antichrist. We keep our one true weapon -- the Word of God -- sheathed because it offends the antichrist and the Beast that current rule the world.
-- Freedom begins between the ears -- we must stop fearing the antichrist more than Jesus Christ.
-- Genesis 3:15 to Revelation 3:9 -- same people same message.
