Netanyahu’s gushing thanks to Trump - another reminder of who’s really in control
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
122 views • 7 months ago

Netanyahu Thanks Trump: So Much for MAGA and ‘America First’ 

This is about: 

'The Trump White House instructed the Pentagon to release the hold imposed by the Biden administration on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, three Israeli officials told Axios.

The officials said that 1,800 MK-84 bombs, which were held in storage in the U.S., will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days.

Then Trump wrote yesterday:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!

Cynthia

Video Description: 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu couldn’t be more grateful to Trump for delivering “the tools Israel needs to defend itself.” Translation? Billions in U.S. taxpayer-funded military aid, endless political cover, and carte blanche to do whatever it pleases in Gaza, the West Bank, and beyond. MAGA silence is deafening—how exactly does “America First” square with “Israel First”?

You can’t have it both ways. Trump’s Israel policy proves that the empire’s priorities remain unchanged: Israel gets the barbaric spoils, and America foots the bill. MAGA loyalists cheer “America First” rhetoric while Israel reaps the benefits of U.S. patronage. The reality is simple: Tel Aviv calls the shots, and Washington follows orders.

For all the talk of sovereignty and national pride, America is still enslaved to the Zionist agenda, sacrificing its own interests for an apartheid regime that thrives on endless conflict and genocide. And Netanyahu’s gushing thanks? Just another reminder of who’s really in control.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
