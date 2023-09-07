BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The ARDA DIET - Finding Yourself Midst Keto & Vegan Diets - A Personalized Full Journey In Health
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
204 followers
18 views • 09/07/2023

The Arda Diet is a bio-individual (personalized) journey in health made by Cory Edmund Endrulat, an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. It features many complex, figurative and creative depictions concerning dietary choices. You may use Arda's lengthy content for your own content. This book is not in any way affiliated with World of Warcraft or the Lord of the Rings, it was simply inspired by it for more individual immersion into the diet. Would you like to know the balance or configuration between keto and paleo versus vegetarian and vegan? Why do they all claim to be the best diet? Can we learn from every diet? Arda is the "one diet to rule them all" and it may be considered as the most complex long-term diet. With a list of chapters, as well as an index, unique terminology and figurative methods, you may either configure your health down the rabbit hole or find out simple tricks to get your weight loss and overall health journey going! Unlike any other diet seen before, the "Ourglass Template" is introduced, among the idea of "levels" for achieving your goals, as with many other unique concepts. Learn more about the book and diet: https://www.amazon.com/Arda-Diet-Personalized-Journey-Health/dp/B0CCCQW4HP/ All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #diet #dietarychoices #health #healthy #healthylifestyle #worldofwarcraft #lordoftherings #thelordoftherings #lotr #wow #healthyfood #healthyliving #trailer #introduction #booktrailer #newbook #newdietsystem #journey #adventure #bioindividuality #integrativenutrition #iin

Keywords
healthjourneylifestylediethealthydietspersonalized
