Tucker Carlson: Philosopher Explains How the Strategy of Creating a Crisis is Incredibly Effective
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
2
462 views • 03/28/2023

(March 22, 2023) Legal philosopher Eva Vlaardingerbroek calls out extreme climate change rhetoric on Tucker Carlson Tonight.


Eva Vlaardingerbroek: “These people know only how to rule by FEAR… We, us ordinary people, have to give up our rights, our property, and our freedom… We’re the only ones not eating meat, not flying.. not being allowed to drive cars… In the Netherlands, you see what is happening to Dutch farmers. We are a tiny little country, yet our Government says we are the biggest nitrogen polluters… All our farms have to be gone by 2030… Germany is not subjected to those rules. All of this is completely arbitrary.”


Tucker Carlson tonight: https://youtu.be/sZHJFC_yjoM

Keywords
current eventsclimate changeglobal warmingfearhegelian dialecticpropagandafox newstucker carlsongreenpowermoneychinagovernmentnetherlandsagendacrisisbrainwashingfarmersfossil fuelsdutcheva vlaardingerbroekgreen agendacovid
