Israeli Escalation this Evening - Spiraling Towards WWIII - Without Any Off Ramp

After the Israeli escalation this evening, Hamas began their retaliation.

Israeli media released footage of the alleged work of the "Iron Dome".

We are spiraling towards WWIII without any off ramp.

Adding:

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

Countries voting against Arab-backed UN resolution on Gaza:

🇦🇹 Austria

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇨🇿 Czechia

🇫🇯 Fiji

🇬🇹 Guatemala

🇭🇺 Hungary

🇮🇱 Israel

🇲🇭 Marshall Islands

🇫🇲 Micronesia

🇳🇷 Nauru

🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea

🇵🇾 Paraguay

🇹🇴 Tonga

🇺🇸 United States



