THEY SHALL SPEAK WITH NEW TONGUES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I heard my neighbors were having a Bible study at night, thought it strange to have a religious meeting at home during the workweek, and it spooked me to know they talked in tongues…
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB https://gab.com/PatmosPete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
PLAYLISTS ON BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete/playlists?page=1
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w