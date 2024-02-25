BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Harari Confirms That Palestine Is Big Surveillance Lab With 2.5M “Guinea Pigs”- A Testing Ground For Our Future!!!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
223 views • 02/25/2024

"In Israel, We Have This Big Surveillance Lab Called The Occupied Territories, Where You Have 2.5M Guinea Pigs To Figure Out How To Completely Monitor & Control A Population With Very Few Soldiers." Yuval Noah Harari

A testing ground for the future...

Watch more: ❗️Palestinians Are A Template For What They Will Do To The Rest Of The Worldhttps://www.brighteon.com/03abbe40-0bbf-43ed-a1e6-fd361a63a962

"The Palestine Laboratory": Antony Loewenstein On How Israel Exports The Technology Of Occupation

https://www.brighteon.com/35f78c58-ec58-4fb4-a457-aa7740b70dcf

MIRRORED from https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1683414726120808448?t=cR8iQwLyBqsdlCZ6Ob935A&s=08

 

Keywords
palestinecontrolnew world orderdepopulationguinea pigsyuval harariisrael terroristssurvuilancezionsist
