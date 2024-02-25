Harari Confirms That Palestine Is Big Surveillance Lab With 2.5M “Guinea Pigs”- A Testing Ground For Our Future!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"In Israel, We Have This Big Surveillance Lab Called The Occupied Territories, Where You Have 2.5M Guinea Pigs To Figure Out How To Completely Monitor & Control A Population With Very Few Soldiers." Yuval Noah Harari
A testing ground for the future...
Watch more: ❗️Palestinians Are A Template For What They Will Do To The Rest Of The Worldhttps://www.brighteon.com/03abbe40-0bbf-43ed-a1e6-fd361a63a962
"The Palestine Laboratory": Antony Loewenstein On How Israel Exports The Technology Of Occupation
https://www.brighteon.com/35f78c58-ec58-4fb4-a457-aa7740b70dcf
MIRRORED from https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1683414726120808448?t=cR8iQwLyBqsdlCZ6Ob935A&s=08