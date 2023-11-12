BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scalloped Potatoes - A Thanksgiving Hit For All Members Of The Family
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
714 views • 11/12/2023

Scalloped Potatoes


Ingredients:

2 pounds potatoes , thinly sliced
¼ cup butter
1 ½ teaspoons minced garlic
3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 ½ – 2 cups milk , at room temperature
chopped rosemary or herbs , for topping


Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 8×8" or 7×10" pan. Slice the potatoes into 1/8" rounds and then line half of the potatoes on the bottom of the pan. 
Melt the butter in a small sauce pan over medium-heat. Add in the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Whisk in flour, salt and pepper. Let cook another minute. Turn heat to medium-low. Slowly whisk in the milk and whisk until smooth. Bring to a light simmer to allow to thicken. Add 1/4 cup more milk to thin the sauce if desired. Then stir in 1 ½ cup cheese until melted and remove from heat. 
Pour half of the sauce over the potatoes. Then sprinkle about 1/2 cup cheese over top. Line the remaining potatoes over top. Then add the remaining sauce and cheese over top.
Bake covered with foil for 30 minutes. Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes, or until potatoes are fork tender an the top is golden brown.



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com

