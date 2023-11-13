BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Artist William DeBilzan Exposes Trump Pence PJ Schrantz Michael Flynn Money Laundering Allegations
Victor Hugo Art
Victor Hugo Art
149 views • 11/13/2023

According to Allison Manning, a.k.a. Georgia Tann, Commander In Chief, Donald Trump, is a clone and his security guard, Philip PJ Schrantz is laundering money for General Micheal Flynn. Manning also claims to be related to Schrantz and says she has evidence to prove that Trump’s security guard is a pedophile. William DeBilzan and Philip PJ Schrantz are in receipt of the emails sent by Allison Manning and have been invited to defend themselves against the explosive allegations being made publicly by PJ Schrantz’s alleged relative, Manning.

Keywords
trumpdonald trumpmichael flynnpencewilliam debilzandebilzan artwilliam debilzan art gallerywilliam debilzan delray beachpj schrantzphilip pj schrantzdebilzan
