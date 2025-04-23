Rybar Live: Special military operation, April 21-22

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «We came close to liberating Gornal. At last the territory of the monastery has been cleared, and we are fighting on the approaches to Mount Fagor and in the settlement itself»

"There are many fakes being published now, including by respected publications, so you should only trust the original sources."

This was Peskov's comment to RIA regarding rumors about Moscow's willingness to end the Ukrainian conflict along the current front line.

The Financial Times reported that Putin allegedly discussed this with Witkoff.