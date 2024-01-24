Create New Account
Ed Dowd on HOW the Covidian Cult Will React in 2024 as They Awaken
NZ Will Remember
Ed Dowd, ex Blackrock Fund Manager and Covid 'vaccine' harm spokesperson talks with Seth Holehouse, Man In American, about how the Covidian Cult will react in 2024 to the realization that they have been conned, that friends and family have died or been injured unnecessarily and their lives have been changed irreparably.

SOURCE:

Ed Dowd on the Coming Political, Financial, & Medical Chaos in 2024

https://rumble.com/v48ttth-ed-dowd-on-the-coming-political-financial-and-medical-chaos-in-2024.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow&start=82

