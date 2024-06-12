Quo Vadis





Jun 1, 2024





Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for May 28, 2024





Thank you.





Here is the message of Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria for May 28, 2024:





Beloved children of the Holy Trinity:





I COME TO YOU TO BRING YOU WHAT IS DIVINE WILL.





Who is LIKE GOD, NO ONE LIKE GOD!





Humanity remains blind, without wishing to fulfill the Divine Will.





They live from their misused human ego, like dumb dogs, hiding the essence of what develops from human creatures and is contrary to the Will of God.





THE HUMAN CREATURE AT THIS MOMENT IS BEFORE THE LOVE OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER, WHO WILL DEFEAT THE INFERNAL SNAKE AND EVERYTHING THAT IS RAISED AGAINST GOD.





Our Queen and Mother of humanity, Star of the Morning, magnetizes the hearts of Her children to work and act within the good; but the children of Her Divine Son do not want to listen to the Maternal Orders that go out of the scope of debauchery and call them to amend themselves and convert.





Beloved children of the Holy Trinity, be wise creatures using the human intelligence given to the light of the Divine Spirit, so that it guides you at all times and thus save the soul and be a witness of Love and Divine Action.





This generation, by staying in the worldly and in its superb and vain ego, is not able to look beyond where it reaches its sight, agitating itself towards the confusion that leads to the division of the faithful of God.





HUMANITY IS SHAKEN AT THIS MOMENT, It IS STAGGERING IN ALL ASPECTS: IN THE SPIRITUAL, IN THE SOCIAL, IN HEALTH, IN THE EDUCATIONAL, IN THE FOOD AND IN THE ECONOMIC IN ORDER THAT THE SON OF PERDITION TAKES POWER BEFORE HUMANITY.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, humanity spiritually undermined, is the fuel that the Devil needs to go against the Mystical Body of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





War takes a run and humanity suffers the unspeakable.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for each other without rest.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for California, Japan and Chile, your ground is shaking strongly.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Italy, England, Spain and Norway, nature scourges you strongly and their soil moves.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the conversion of you and your brothers and sisters, pray that you will be persevering in faith.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the earth loses strength in the face of the constant onslaught of the sun that continue with strength, increasing the darkness on Earth.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and of Our Queen and Mother, be persevering in the faith; the disease is already in humanity and has been disseminated in some countries so that it spreads to more places.





CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST PROCLAIM WITH FAITH!





First of all, proclaim:





Precious Blood of Christ, deliver me from what is not Your Will.





In the face of any threat, proclaim:





Precious Blood of Christ, deliver me from the temptations of the Devil.





In the face of all injustice, proclaim:





Precious Blood of Christ, send Your Angelic Legions to defend me.





In the face of any lack of faith:





Precious Blood of Christ, fill me with Your Holy Spirit.





In the face of these moments of spiritual struggle, proclaim:





Precious Blood of Christ, send the leader of Our Heavenly Armies to keep me within His Immaculate Heart, which the Devil fears and flees in horror and terror.





CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST, WITHOUT BEING SPIRITUALLY NEGLECTED, BE WORSHIPPERS OF THE Most Holy TRINITY AND LOVERS OF OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER.





THE SACRED HEARTS ARE THE REFUGE OF THE CHILDREN OF GOD.





I bless you and protect you with My Heavenly Legions.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





We are faced with the words of Saint Michael the Archangel, defender and protector of the People of God.





He calls us to open the eyes of the body so that they are more spiritual and in the light of the Holy Spirit we can keep ourselves unshaken.





We know that the forces of evil move to weaken us in faith, knowing this our answer is:





We adore you, my Lord and my God!





We venerate you Mother of God and Our Mother!





Without being a humanity that burns in love and obedience to Divine and Maternal Requests, it is that it is suffering for the nature that plagues the human creature at this moment.





Brothers and sisters, without waiting, without delaying the response to Our Lord Jesus Christ, let us advance confident in the Divine Protection, which will not forsake us.





Let's take in Our Most Holy Mother and stay in Her Immaculate Heart.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCmkHyX8hHE