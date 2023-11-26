Footage of Battles for Avdeevka Industrial Zone.

Adding from today:

Ukrainian channels are debating the withdrawal of AFU units from Avdeevka Industrial Zone.

The decision to abandon the area that has been fortified since 2014, did not come from Kiev, but was purely the decision of personnel on the fround.

Apparently Syrski, in pure "Bakhmut Style" ordered a recapture but that ended badly.

The noose around Avdeevka is tightening, supplies and morale are low, casualties are high, and Kiev is again sending troops to die for PR victories. As always.

Adding from yesterday, 11/26/23:

The Battle for Avdievka: Historic Liberation of the Yasinovataya-2 Industrial Zone (Situation at the end of November 25, 2023)

A few hours ago, Russian fighters successfully cleared the last building in the Yasinovataya-2 industrial zone in the southern part of the Avdeevsky fortified area after several days of intense and bloody fighting.

▪️ Since 2014, the industrial zone had been under the control of Ukrainian forces. However, despite the fortifications and reinforcements, it is now completely under the control of the Russian Army.

▪️ This line holds not only symbolic significance but also has strategic importance as it is situated on a hill overlooking the southern outskirts of Avdeevka. The southern neighborhoods will be within range of fire from this line, further worsening the situation for the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine).

🔻Simultaneously, on the northern flank, Russian units achieved small but crucial results. Russian Armed Forces personnel were able to establish a foothold at the railway adjacent to the coke plant.

▪️ Through a successful assault starting from the gold dump and pumping station, the enemy was completely driven out, expanding the controlled zone near the plant.

🔻Intercepted communications reveal that Ukrainian forces are complaining about the lack of support. According to AFU members, the command has abandoned the Avdeevka garrison, leaving its subordinates to fend for themselves.

▪️ Meanwhile, the transfer of reinforcements is ongoing. Units from the 116th mechanized brigade of the AFU have been redirected from the Zaporozhye direction, and the 45th separate rifle battalion has been placed under the command of the 31st Mechanized Brigade due to losses.



