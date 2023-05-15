© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Jane Ruby Interviews Brother Alexis Bugnolo
Globalist Agenda 2023
May 6 2023
00:00 Alexis Bugnolo
01:08 Prime objective is maintaining control
02:20 Taking over opposition
02:56 Exposed by independent thinkers
03:31 Statistics never lie but liars use statistics
04:31 Denying genocide
06:13 Problem with opposition
08:00 Reality being censored
08:57 People want to forget
10:27 Europeans fear speaking out
12:08 Globalists emboldened for next time
15:55 Next strike could be in 20 years
20:40 Pope Francis
27:54 God's Will
29:29 Creation has a purpose
33:15 Building an anti-globalist alliance
34:40 fromrome.info mission
44:25 Clay Clark
48:45 CBDC - MIT Quantum dot goes under your skin
51:25 BRICS digital currency based in Shanghai
51:52 BRICS expanding to Saudi Arabia, Iran, Mexico, Turkey - 70% world population
52:15 Great reset requires MIT Quantum dot
53:46 Reawaken American Tour