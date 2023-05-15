BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Jane Ruby Interviews Brother Alexis Bugnolo Globalist Agenda 2023 May 6 2023
1031 views • 05/15/2023

Dr Jane Ruby Interviews Brother Alexis Bugnolo

Globalist Agenda 2023

May 6 2023


00:00 Alexis Bugnolo

01:08 Prime objective is maintaining control

02:20 Taking over opposition

02:56 Exposed by independent thinkers

03:31 Statistics never lie but liars use statistics

04:31 Denying genocide

06:13 Problem with opposition

08:00 Reality being censored

08:57 People want to forget

10:27 Europeans fear speaking out

12:08 Globalists emboldened for next time

15:55 Next strike could be in 20 years

20:40 Pope Francis

27:54 God's Will

29:29 Creation has a purpose

33:15 Building an anti-globalist alliance

34:40 fromrome.info mission

44:25 Clay Clark

48:45 CBDC - MIT Quantum dot goes under your skin

51:25 BRICS digital currency based in Shanghai

51:52 BRICS expanding to Saudi Arabia, Iran, Mexico, Turkey - 70% world population

52:15 Great reset requires MIT Quantum dot

53:46 Reawaken American Tour

globalistdrbugnolojane rubyinterviews brother alexisagenda 2023 may6 2023
