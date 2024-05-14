Alien Psychology & Motives. Brian Ruhe Comments on Richard Dolan

Here I play 5 minutes of the May 12, 2024, Richard Dolan Members video titled: News and Reflections on ET Motivations.

I spent the last half of the video discussing some of my previous ruminations on potential alien psychology and motivations. This time I ran through a few different scenarios — which don’t have to be mutually exclusive. I wanted to discuss this because I feel very strongly that we study this phenomenon NOT because of the controversies or debates or personalities, but because of the subject itself and all of its potential implications. In my opinion, it’s good to put out different theories. Not all of them will turn out to be right, perhaps most will be wrong. But it’s the exercise of trying to figure this out that gives us the greatest benefit. At least in my opinion.





I give my commentry on the 7 points Richard showed, partcularly the last one on "Predatory and Invasive".





