Israeli Palestine Conflict Chronicles 6-7 Mar 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of March 6 - 7, 2024





▪️ In Beit Lahia in the north of the enclave, assault groups of 424 infantry battalion “Shaked” 84th infantry brigade “Givati” are conducting an offensive in urban areas. Despite airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinians have not stopped incursions and guerrilla attacks.





▪️In Az-Zeitun in the south of Gaza, since March 6, IDF units have been trying to break through deep into the area. However, the Palestinian forces held back the onslaught and even carried out a counterattack. In response to this, the Israelis carried out a series of airstrikes on the neighborhood.





▪️At the same time, the release of humanitarian aid for residents of the enclave continues. A recent aid shipment dropped from a C-130 transport aircraft fell in the Ashkul area of central Gaza .





▪️In the central regions of the Gaza Strip, the IDF increased its firepower against Deir al-Balah and an-Nuseirat . The Israelis significantly increased the number of strikes in preparation for the offensive.





▪️Israeli troops continue the operation to clear the Hamad residential complex . The IDF has now organized an orderly exit of refugees from the area. At the same time, Hamas units attacked IDF positions. The intensification of airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force confirms the persistence of pockets of resistance.





▪️In Khan Yunis, almost simultaneously with the operation in the Hamad residential complex, Israeli units also perked up. Assault groups began attacking the encircled al-Qararah . The fighting continues.





▪️Strikes also continue between Khan Younis and Rafah , including on the line of contact. There is no evidence of IDF advance yet, but the intensity of the attacks indicates the possible start of a ground operation.

