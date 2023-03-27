Russia Severely Punished Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his Visit to Kyiv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It looks like Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida will remember his trip to Kyiv for the rest of his life. The Japanese prime minister began to come under severe pressure from Washington while still on a state visit to India. The Americans in terms of an ultimatum demanded that the Japanese leader visit Kyiv during Putin's meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow.
