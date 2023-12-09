BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

False, Deceptive & Misleading
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
805 views • 12/09/2023

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton led a 6-month investigation of Pfizer.

He is suing them for lying about the ’rona vax and engaging in “false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices”.

The lawsuit claims that Pfizer made unsupported claims re: the vaccine being 95% effective at stopping transmission.

They did that using the “relative risk reduction” model.

The FDA knew it and allowed it.

Pfizer had impressive immunity from the government — so how can they be sued?

Fraud is how.


• WATCH: Tucker On Xwitter | Ken Paxton Interview (20 September 2023)


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | "False, Deceptive, And Misleading" Pfizer Sued For Fraud By Texas AG (8 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/R0SU6LEPDps

Keywords
big pharmafdalawsuitvaccine injurytucker carlsonfraudbioweaponvaxadverse eventbiowarfarejabnanotechpfizerken paxtonside effectcoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionboostermrnaexcess deathssudden deathspike proteinnatali morris
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy