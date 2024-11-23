BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MILWAUKEE FAMILY CATCHES THE MEN WHO KIDNAPPED A 13 YEAR OLD GIRL❗ FULL FOOTAGE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
108 views • 6 months ago

Update to the The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's help to find missing 13-year-old Kiara Golden-Woods. She was last seen near 67th and Keefe around noon on Monday, Nov. 18.



Youtube: https://youtube.com/@ThefamilyLiveTV?si=RcINn_ez0rhI52I7


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555841950621&mibextid=ZbWKwL


Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thefamilytv1?sr=a


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefamilytv1?igsh=b3ZuaGhkMXR0bWV0


X: https://x.com/TheFamilyTv22?s=09



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “ fair use “. Fair Use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Title 17 U.S Code , Section 107 - Limitations on exclusive rights : Fair Use ; For purpose “ such as criticism, comment, news reporting , teaching , scholarship, or research “.

This video is for entertainment purposes only and everything is alleged. All information The Family included is public knowledge. Information gathered by news outlets and not third parties. Any opinions given is 100% The Family opinions


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHl2WNMPNb8

kidnappingbtfomulti pronged offensivemilwaukee police departmentmissing 13-year-old kiara golden-woods
