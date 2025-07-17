BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MTG DROPS TRUTH BOMB ON ISRAEL LOBBY
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1314 followers
1
159 views • 2 months ago

🗣 "Groups like AIPAC and Christians United for Israel should register as foreign agents—they lobby for Israel, NOT America.", rep Marjorie Taylor Green said.

🚨 Why this matters:

👉 AIPAC spends $100M+ yearly to buy politicians (Biden took $5.2M, Trump $1M)

👉 CUFI has 5M members pushing biblical war to "fulfill prophecy" (yes, really)

👉 US sends Israel $17.9 BILLION/year precisely because of the lobby’s iron grip on Washington

This isn’t "alliance," it’s SURRENDER.

Adding: 

🚨Comey out: Top federal prosecutor in Epstein, P.Diddy cases FIRED

News about the firing of Maurene Comey has been broken by US media outlets, neither the White House nor the Justice Department has commented on the matter yet.

Who is she?

🌏Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, worked on criminal cases against accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as P.Diddy

🌏Her firing came as Trump and his attorney general, Pam Bondi, are tackling public outrage over the White House’s reluctance to release files related to Epstein’s sex-trafficking case.

Why was she fired?

🌏The official reason hasn’t been released, but insiders insist that her last name may have sealed her fate.

🌏Trump fired James Comey during his first term in office because the latter initiated the investigation into groundless allegations that the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 US elections.

🌏Trump privately vented at the time about having a Comey work on his team, according to sources. One insider claimed that “being a Comey is untenable in this administration.”

So, no witch hunt, you're saying?👁

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
