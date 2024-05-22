The Spiral of Silence - Eric Metaxas - Freedom Alive® Ep117

One man boldly spoke up in 1933 to warn the German church of the impending doom from the Nazi regime. His name was Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Tragically, the majority of the pastors chose not to listen or take action. And now, the American church appears to be repeating that same history. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Eric Metaxas explains why this is the hour of the American church to take a stand and be modern-day Bonhoeffers.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered May 19, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org