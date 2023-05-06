Banned By Amazon and 70+ Countries Worldwide | Producer Of 'A Child's Voice' Spoke Out After Being Banned

Producer Of Critically Acclaimed Feature Film 'A Child's Voice' Spoke Out IN 2020 After Being Banned For Exposing Child Trafficking.





(Just seeing if this works/can connect to my telegram to view this and more content)





Yes clicking on the Telegram link below will take you straight to my telegram channel where i now will upload content

i cant share on here but it will be accessible to everyone on telegram and everything i also post here on brighteon.

👇👇

http://t.me/NEQSTRUTHSTV





You may have to click the profile picture after clicking the link above which will take you to my uploads page.