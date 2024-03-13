Trump claims "Father of Vaccine" & supporters go off on him!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week during Biden's SOTU address- Trump wrote a post on his Truth Social- which is like twitter to him- and he actually was stupid enough to claim to be the "Father of the vaccine".
Well- he ticked off his supporters so much-nearly 6,000 comments were negative toward him from his own base and best supporters. I read the comments live and get into a few other of his posts in this video. March 12, 2024