Hunger Strike Against Depopulation

In this interview with Gary Franchi of the Next News Network and WHDT TV I discuss why I am doing a hunger strike at the Vatican and what I expect from Pope Francis. The interview is from 31 March 2014. The hunger strike lasted 46 days and a detailed account of it is found in my book "Revelation" which is freely accessible here: https://kevingalalae.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/6.-REVELATION-2.pdf