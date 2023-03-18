Myocarditis SKYROCKETS In Children: FDA Approves 4th CLOT SHOT Booster For Kids

FDA wants children as young as six months old to get four doses of deadly spike proteins.

Dr. Wade Hamilton is here to talk about the anti-science left that has no legitimate basis to jab our kids.

Myocarditis is surging in vaxxed children as more and more young people die.

FBI Agent Nicole Miller confessed to spying on attorney/client communications while on the stand during the Proud Boys Trial.

Trennis Evans joins Paul Harrell to dissect this bombshell story.

The FBI is apparently spying on J6ers and their lawyers turning the judicial process into a kangaroo court.

Justin Finneman is here to talk about regenerative medicine and orthobiologics.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network