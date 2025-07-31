ART SCHUMACHER- Invisible Guidance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (Soure Consciousness Series)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/
Thursday, July 31, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Hartmut Schumacher
Topic: The Invisible Guidance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence-
Bio:
Hartmut Schumacher is the CEO of the Dragon Nous Group — not a traditional coach, but someone who remembers who he truly is. His journey spans Feng Shui, numerology, meditation leadership, and high-level recruiting in aerospace and automotive industries.
Founding Host:
Grace Asagra, RN, PhD
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
Grace Asagra, RN PhD
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss