The men who fought for Kiev who were forced into NATO partner forces since the beginning of the war, have been continuously surrendering to Russian troops on the front lines and in recent times it has increased rapidly. Surrendering under fire from their defensive trenches, an Ukrainian soldier in Verbovoye towards Orekhov surrendered and was guided by a quadcopter towards Russian positions. Young and old are regularly sent to the slaughter, to unknown locations and sections of the task.

