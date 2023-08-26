JOEL GILBERT: IS FRANK MARSHALL DAVIS BARACK OBAMA'S REAL FATHER? Airdate 8/23/23

JOEL GILBERT: IS FRANK MARSHALL DAVIS BARACK OBAMA'S REAL FATHER?





All this week we have been presenting a special classic TruNews investigative series on the life and times of Barry Soetoro, also known as Barack Hussein Obama. Rick was prompted to present these special episodes of interviews that he has done over the years with the Obamas back in the headlines, and with possible prospects of Michelle Obama jumping in on Election 2024. Rick Wiles did dozens of interviews on the topic of Barry Soetoro, so it was difficult to pick the best ones.

However, today’s interview with Joel Gilbert from August 10, 2012 could prove to be one of the most fascinating. To this very day, there are still lingering questions concerning the birth of Barry Soetoro. On this episode, Rick Wiles and Joel Gilbert consider one very serious possibility: was Barry Soetoro’s life-long mentor Communist Frank Marshall Davis, the real father of the future president.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/23/23