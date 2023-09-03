God's Two Minute (Year) Warning?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Per Leviticus 26 and Deuteronomy 28, God gives us warnings before He judges us with the next set of more severe Plagues. But, are there two year warnings before the final judgment begins? Will there be a two year warning before the Great Tribulation starts? What would the warnings resemble? Are we observing some of those warnings right now? Join us!