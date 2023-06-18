This Week's WEIRD BUT TRUE News Around the World 6/18/23

Weekly World News Report- Is the world getting weirder? Muslims & Christians team up in Canada to protest the radical agenda against kids. Russia is pulling a tit-for-tat threatening to take over all Western businesses in the country while moving nuclear weapons to Belarus. Joe Biden ends a speech this week with God Save the Queen. Spotify cans grifters Meghan and Harry over "lack of content." Meanwhile, the speech police compete: Canada will rule whether Jordan Petersen needs to go to a re-education camp vs Ireland's anti-free speech law that is supposedly about making people feel comfortable. Some of these stories you couldn't make up if you tried but we will attempt to make sense of them. As always on our Sunday World News program, we are grateful for Neil Oliver's breath of fresh sanity to balance out the crazy. This time he takes on the wildest part of finance- magical made up money- aka fractional reserve banking. Join us for This Week's Weird But True News Around the World! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/weird-but-true-world-news/





