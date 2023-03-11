BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AGENDA 2030 – Dutch Farmers, Train Derailments, and EPA Land Grabs
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
3
117 views • 03/11/2023

The failing desperate race to execute the United Nations World Government Agenda


https://gregreese.substack.com

Shared from and subscribe to:

Greg Reese

https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/greg-reese

Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwomandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesdeep underground military basesdumbsnano techbio warfaremrnavaccine passportsgraphene oxide
